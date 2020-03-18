Venky wraps up Naarappa Schedule

When the shoots of Telugu films are halted, Victory Venkatesh had to shoot for a couple of days more in Tamil Nadu and a crucial schedule of Naarappa got wrapped up last night. Venky along with the team returned back to Hyderabad this morning. The last schedule of Naarappa will commence once the coronavirus comes under control.

Naarappa is aimed for May 8th release but the film’s release may be pushed if the situations do not turn better in a week. Naarappa is the remake of Asuran, a Tamil blockbuster film. Srikanth Addala is the director and Priyamani is the leading lady. Suresh Productions and V Creations are the producers.