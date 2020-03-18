Jana Sena unofficial tie-ups with TDP to defeat YCP

The State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar has postponed the local body elections in AP. But the YCP leaders are making active efforts to win 90 per cent seats in the field level. Seeing this, the opposition leaders in local levels are entering local tie-ups to share MPTC, sarpnches and ZPTC seats. Jana Sena candidates are having these understandings with TDP in Coastal region. The situation is especially serious for YCP in Krishna, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur district.

Even the BJP state level and district level leaders are not able to interfere with this. They have realised that Jana Sena and TDP unofficial alliances are unstoppable any longer. Analysts say that the anti-Jagan Circar feelings are running deeper than expected. The highhanded bevarious of YCP MLAs and Ministers and the attacks on opposition candidates have angered Jana Sena and TDP local leaders to a large extent. They are also preparing to strongly counter YCP bid to sweep polls through misuse of power.

Political circles say that Jagan Reddy will face bigger resistance in the coming months going by how TDP and Jana Sena are making uniting efforts in field level.