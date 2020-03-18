SA players to undergo self quarantine after returning from India

The South African cricket team, which returned home on Wednesday following their cancelled tour of India, has been asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ve recommended that all players self-isolate and social distance themselves for a minimum of 14 days because I think it’s proper guidance to protect people around them,” Sport24 quoted CSA’s Chief Medical Officer Shuaib Manjra as saying.

“In that period, should any of them have any symptoms or any other factors of concern, we will ensure we investigate appropriately and manage it accordingly,” he added.

The Proteas were scheduled to play three ODIs against India from March 12 to 18. However, after the first match got washed out in Dharamsala, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to call off the two remaining ODIs in the wake of the coronavirus which has infected over 140 people in the country till now and claimed three lives.

The two teams were in Lucknow when both the cricket boards decided to call off the tour. The Proteas had halted in Kolkata before heading back home via Dubai.

All cricketing activities in South Africa have been suspended for the next two months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed close to 8,000 lives across the world.