Siddharth & Kiara to host a grand wedding reception

By
Telugu360
-
0

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially called wife and husband now. The duo got married in Jaisalmer yesterday and they are heading to Sid’s home in Delhi today. The newly-wed going to host a reception on February 9th in Delhi for family and will return to Mumbai on the 10th. The couple is going to have grand reception for the film industry friends on February 12th at St Regis Hotel in Mumbai.

Siddhartha and Kiara opted St Regis five-star hotel because the hotel gives better privacy and security for the Bollywood celebs. Kiara Advani shared pictures through her Instagram. Siddharth was seen wearing an off-white coloured sherwani and Kiara Advani was mesmerizing the bride in a baby pink lehenga. The wedding pictures of the duo are viral now.

