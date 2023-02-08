Exclusive: NTR’s review for Kalyanram’s Amigos

Young Tiger NTR was the first one to watch Kalyanram’s last film Bimbisara and he declared it a blockbuster. Kalyanram’s next film Amigos is all set for release this Friday and NTR attended the pre-release event as the guest. He watched the film recently in a private screening and he loved the film. NTR loved the second half of Amigos and he sounded very confident on the film. Amigos is a different attempt with Kalyanram playing a triple role. Rajendar Reddy is making his debut as a director with Amigos.

Ashika Ranganath is the heroine and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Ghibran scored the music and background score. Kalyanram is on a break and he will soon commence the shoot of Bimbisara sequel.