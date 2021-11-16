Siddipet Collector’s resignation: Still contempt cases won’t let him go

Siddipet district collector Venkatrama Reddy’s resignation and the likelihood of his joining the TRS to become an MLC has not come as a surprise for the political watchers. Venkatrama Reddy never hid his admiration for KCR and has even publicly touched his feet in an official function. KCR too lauded him on several occasions. So, his joining was something that was only waiting to happen.

But highly placed sources say that the real reason for the collector to seek voluntary retirement almost a year ahead of his superannuation is the contempt of court case he is facing. The collector has said that he would not even respect the directions of the Supreme Court and the High Court on the issue of selling of paddy seeds. He said that he would imprison the seed dealers who sell paddy to the farmers.

The collector is already convicted in another case relating to land acquisition. He was fined another Rs 5000 for failing to file an affidavit in a contempt case. In addition, he landed in further controversy when his family real estate firm bagged two land chunks in the controversial Kokapet land auction. Thus, he was facing several problems from the courts. Sources say that he has resigned to escape from these cases. If he is made an MLC, he could get some immunity, sources said.

However, legal experts say that Venkatrama Reddy is likely to face troubles even after resigning as the collector. They say that contempt cases are filed on individuals and not on an official position. So, even after becoming an MLC, he may have to face the consequences of his comments.