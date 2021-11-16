Vijay Deverakonda poses with Mike Tyson

By
Telugu360
-
0

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda flew to USA to complete the pending portions of his next film Liger. American boxing legend Mike Tyson will be seen in a crucial role in the film and he joined the sets of the film in Las Vegas recently. Vijay Deverakonda posed for a click with the legendary boxer and posted it on his official social media handle. The duo is spotted smiling in the click.

Mike Tyson plays Vijay’s mentor in this sports drama. Couple of action episodes are canned in USA currently. The film will head for a pan-Indian release next year. Puri Jagannadh is the director and Ananya Pandey is the leading lady. Vijay Deverakonda gained a ripped physique to shine as a boxer on screen.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here