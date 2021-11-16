Vijay Deverakonda poses with Mike Tyson

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda flew to USA to complete the pending portions of his next film Liger. American boxing legend Mike Tyson will be seen in a crucial role in the film and he joined the sets of the film in Las Vegas recently. Vijay Deverakonda posed for a click with the legendary boxer and posted it on his official social media handle. The duo is spotted smiling in the click.

Mike Tyson plays Vijay’s mentor in this sports drama. Couple of action episodes are canned in USA currently. The film will head for a pan-Indian release next year. Puri Jagannadh is the director and Ananya Pandey is the leading lady. Vijay Deverakonda gained a ripped physique to shine as a boxer on screen.