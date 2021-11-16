Tollywood Trend: Quick films and Whopping Remunerations

Things have changed drastically after the coronavirus pandemic. The theatrical run of the films is getting completed in just a week and the films that got mixed word of mouth are struggling to sustain on weekdays. But the Tollywood actors have been charging a bomb and are signing back-to-back projects. Like never before, Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy with three projects and he will have at least three releases next year. He is taking a whopping amount of Rs 60 crores as remuneration. The actor is allocating just 60 working days for every film.

His brother Pawan Kalyan is charging Rs 50 crores and he wants his makers to complete every film in less than 50 days. Ravi Teja hiked his fee and is charging Rs 18 crores per film. He recently signed Sudheer Varma’s Ravanasura and he allocated just 30 days for the project. Nani who managed to release three films every year is done with Shyam Singha Roy and his next film Ante Sundaraniki will be completed by December. He is allocating three months for every film. Prabhas too is gearing up for multiple releases and he completed the shoot of Adipurush in 60 days. He is now focused on Salaar and he allocated three months for the project.

Mahesh Babu will team up with Trivikram and the duo is in plans to complete the shoot without major breaks and go ahead with other projects. NTR and Koratala Siva’s film too will be wrapped up in a quick time. Ram Charan is heading for the shoot of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s project along with Shankar”s film. Both these projects will be completed by 2022. Tollywood actors changed their mood and are keen to complete their films in quick succession and they are charging a bomb for their projects.