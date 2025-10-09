Siddu’s Telusu Kada Pre-Trailer: Intriguing and Fun

Telusu Kada starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty has become one of the most anticipated films in Telugu Cinema. The movie teaser, promotional material and mainly, songs have become viral hits. S Thaman did a brilliant job in building massive buzz for the film, as a composer.

The makers have announced the trailer release date with a fun pre-trailer. It showcases the kind of a character that Siddhu is portraying who is “CRACK” and different. While his friend warns him about “Strong Independent women”, he wants woo them. This sets the expectations perfectly for this engaging entertainer.

Teaser with the bold take on relationships, created curiosity about how one man falls for two women. Well, Siddhu’s going to showcase more charming ways in the trailer, releasing on 12th October, before he unleashes his magnetic charm on full throttle in theatres from 17th October.

Director Neeraja Kona has recently stated that the movie is a character driven film and Siddhu did a fantastic job in carrying it on his shoulders. She expressed great confidence in movie becoming a big success, too. The new-age romantic family entertainer is produced by People Media Factory on a lavish scale.