Singer Chinmayi turns against Social Media Abuse

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada is active on X and she expresses her views. She was trolled, targeted and appreciated for her stand. The singer was targeted on X and she was quick to take the issue to the notice of Hyderabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar. The top cop was quick to respond. It all started after Chinmayi’s husband Rahul Ravindran posted saying that wearing mangalsutra is a personal choice of Chinmayi and he never forced her. A debate started on X and soon Chinmayi was trolled and targeted.

“Respected @SajjanarVC Sir, Please take cognisance of this. I am sick and tired of this everyday abuse and women deserve better in Telangana. If they dont like an opinion they can ignore and leave. I am happy to file a complaint and even if this case takes 15 years let law take its course. These men are basically saying my kids should die. Please help” posted the singer. Chinmayi tagged all the accounts which started targeting her. Soon there are a lot of comments about her post and her stand. Chinmayi’s husband Rahul Ravindran has directed The Girlfriend featuring Rashmika in the lead role and the film releases tomorrow.