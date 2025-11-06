x
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Singer Chinmayi turns against Social Media Abuse

Published on November 6, 2025 by sankar

Singer Chinmayi turns against Social Media Abuse

Chinmayi

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada is active on X and she expresses her views. She was trolled, targeted and appreciated for her stand. The singer was targeted on X and she was quick to take the issue to the notice of Hyderabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar. The top cop was quick to respond. It all started after Chinmayi’s husband Rahul Ravindran posted saying that wearing mangalsutra is a personal choice of Chinmayi and he never forced her. A debate started on X and soon Chinmayi was trolled and targeted.

“Respected @SajjanarVC Sir, Please take cognisance of this. I am sick and tired of this everyday abuse and women deserve better in Telangana. If they dont like an opinion they can ignore and leave. I am happy to file a complaint and even if this case takes 15 years let law take its course. These men are basically saying my kids should die. Please help” posted the singer. Chinmayi tagged all the accounts which started targeting her. Soon there are a lot of comments about her post and her stand. Chinmayi’s husband Rahul Ravindran has directed The Girlfriend featuring Rashmika in the lead role and the film releases tomorrow.

