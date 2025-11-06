Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Are the “Fire Storms” Losing Their Spark?

In the current week, Sai finds himself in the danger zone and the once-hyped wild card entries, popularly branded as “Fire Storms,” appear to be losing momentum. When six wild card contestants entered the house mid-season, expectations were sky-high. But weeks later, only a couple remain with any strong impact, prompting viewers to wonder whether the storm has now faded into a drizzle.

The Fire Storms Take Over the Game

When Bigg Boss introduced six wild card contestants – Nikhil, Gaurav, Sai, Madhuri, Ramya and Ayesha – they were presented as game-changers who had observed the show from outside and were capable of toppling existing housemates. Their entry dramatically shifted the spotlight away from original contestants.

The early days justified the hype. Nikhil made an instant mark during the ball-catching nomination task with his physical strength. Madhuri created shockwaves on day one by directly confronting then-captain Kalyan, who was riding high at that moment; she effectively pulled him back to ground. Ramya impressed both with her glamour and her competitive energy in physical tasks. Ayesha’s prior Bigg Boss Tamil experience was evident as she adapted quickly to the game. Gaurav and Sai were slow starters, but Gaurav won audience interest with his mix of humour, language struggles and his “Telugu language tuition” moments.

The Fire Storms even eliminated two highly-popular contestants back-to-back: first Srija, and then Bharani, who was widely considered a finalist. At that stage, audiences genuinely believed the title “Fire Storms” was well-deserved.

The Collapse of the Storm

However, the narrative soon shifted. Ayesha exited due to medical reasons. Ramya was evicted through audience voting amid controversy, with many believing she still had decent support and never got enough physical tasks to prove herself despite being a gym trainer. Madhuri, one of the strongest wild cards both in strategy and screen presence, was eliminated last week by public vote. Her journey changed public perception about her, with many appreciating her straightforward nature.

Only Nikhil, Gaurav and Sai remain, but their impact has gradually decreased. Physical strength no longer holds value in recent tasks, making Nikhil and Gaurav less relevant. Sai, who entered as a promising package, now stands on the brink of elimination this week with minimal game presence.

A Strategic Move by Bigg Boss makers?

Many viewers believe the introduction of the Fire Storms was a strategic move by the makers to protect struggling original contestants. When the wild cards entered, housemates like Ritu, Kalyan, Ramu and Divya were at their lowest with negative audience perception. The arrival of the new entrants shifted public attention and gave the originals a cooling-off period to recover their image. With wild cards lacking vote banks, they gradually became easy eliminations.

The Fire Storms once looked unstoppable, but Bigg Boss seems to have turned the tide in favour of original housemates. With Sai now in danger, the so-called storm might soon disappear, raising the question: were they truly brought to compete, or simply to act as buffers to safeguard the originals?

