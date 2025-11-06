x
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Exclusive: Allu Arjun lining up the Biggest Films

Published on November 6, 2025 by sankar

Exclusive: Allu Arjun lining up the Biggest Films

Icon Star Allu Arjun has reached new heights after the release of Pushpa franchise. The actor’s potential outside the Telugu states got unleashed and the actor is working on bigger films. He is shooting for Atlee’s film and it releases in 2027. The actor while shooting for the film in Mumbai is working on new films. The actor is now lining up some of the craziest films and nothing has been finalized yet. All these are just under discussion as Allu Arjun has a long time to sign his next. Here are some interesting details of his upcoming lineup:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Project: Allu Arjun and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are discussing a script from the past one year even before Pushpa 2: The Rule released. The discussions are quite positive and both these perfectionists have to wait for a longer time to sign the film.

Sarrainodu 2: Boyapati Sreenu is the biggest mass director of Telugu cinema and he will release Akhanda 2 in December. After this, he will start working on the sequel of Sarrainodu. If Allu Arjun and Allu Aravind give their nod, the project may materialize soon.

Prashanth Neel’s Film: Top producer Dil Raju has arranged a crucial meeting between Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel. A formal meeting took place and the duo is now discussing scripts. Nothing solid has been finalized for now and it would take a longer time for this project to materialize as Prashanth Neel has KGF 3 and Salaar 2 lined up after Dragon. The talks are on.

SS Rajamouli’s Film: Top director SS Rajamouli is completely focused on SSMB29 and the film will take two more years for release. He will take a year more to work on the script of his next. Allu Arjun and Rajamouli too are discussing about teaming up. This is the craziest film lined up in the career of Bunny.

Koratala Siva’s Film: Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva have announced a film but it was put on hold. Right after the release of Pushpa 2, Koratala narrated a script to Bunny. Koratala is working on the script and there are a set of discussions scheduled in the coming months.

Allu Arjun is in touch with some of the biggest directors of Indian cinema. Nothing has been finalized for now but Bunny is lining up some of the best and biggest films in his career for the upcoming years.

