Exclusive: Allu Arjun lining up the Biggest Films

Icon Star Allu Arjun has reached new heights after the release of Pushpa franchise. The actor’s potential outside the Telugu states got unleashed and the actor is working on bigger films. He is shooting for Atlee’s film and it releases in 2027. The actor while shooting for the film in Mumbai is working on new films. The actor is now lining up some of the craziest films and nothing has been finalized yet. All these are just under discussion as Allu Arjun has a long time to sign his next. Here are some interesting details of his upcoming lineup:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Project: Allu Arjun and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are discussing a script from the past one year even before Pushpa 2: The Rule released. The discussions are quite positive and both these perfectionists have to wait for a longer time to sign the film.

Sarrainodu 2: Boyapati Sreenu is the biggest mass director of Telugu cinema and he will release Akhanda 2 in December. After this, he will start working on the sequel of Sarrainodu. If Allu Arjun and Allu Aravind give their nod, the project may materialize soon.

Prashanth Neel’s Film: Top producer Dil Raju has arranged a crucial meeting between Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel. A formal meeting took place and the duo is now discussing scripts. Nothing solid has been finalized for now and it would take a longer time for this project to materialize as Prashanth Neel has KGF 3 and Salaar 2 lined up after Dragon. The talks are on.

SS Rajamouli’s Film: Top director SS Rajamouli is completely focused on SSMB29 and the film will take two more years for release. He will take a year more to work on the script of his next. Allu Arjun and Rajamouli too are discussing about teaming up. This is the craziest film lined up in the career of Bunny.

Koratala Siva’s Film: Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva have announced a film but it was put on hold. Right after the release of Pushpa 2, Koratala narrated a script to Bunny. Koratala is working on the script and there are a set of discussions scheduled in the coming months.

Allu Arjun is in touch with some of the biggest directors of Indian cinema. Nothing has been finalized for now but Bunny is lining up some of the best and biggest films in his career for the upcoming years.