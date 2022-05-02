Sirisilla police obstruct Ka Paul’s visit

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday asserted that whatever statements made by Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao on the prevailing situation in Andhra Pradesh were all facts. “There is no power, no water and no roads. The media people are suffering more and they are getting spondylitis because of potholes. I know four reporters who have been taken ill because of this,” said Lokesh.

During his visit to Kurnool, Nara Lokesh called on the family members of Rajavardhan Reddy who passed away in an accident. The TDP would stand by the side of the family of Rajavardhan who quit the IT profession to become an MPP and even studied law to fight legal battles on behalf of the public.

Replying to questions at a press conference on the occasion, Lokesh said the ruling YSRCP leaders first attacked the opposition TDP and then the general public. Now, they started attacking even the neighbouring State Ministers just for telling facts about the AP people’s suffering. The TDP had never resorted to such attacks or criminal activities.

Lokesh asserted that even on the issue of Vanajakshi during the TDP rule, Chandrababu Naidu did not suspend her. A committee was appointed and action was taken based on its report. But, the Jagan regime did not appoint any committee on the remarks made by Dalit doctor Dr Sudhakar. He was victimised, branded as insane and driven to death just for asking for a face mask.

Lokesh recalled how later Rajavardhan Reddy worked hard to strengthen the TDP in Kurnool. From now on, only hard workers and fighters would have a future in the TDP. Tickets would be given to only those who would come out and fight on behalf of the people. Those staying in the AC rooms would have no future.

The TDP MLC said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had made huge promises to develop Kurnool as a judicial capital. But in the past three years, not even land was acquired for the High Court building. The Chief Minister had failed to even take it up with the Chief Justice during their recent meeting. It was the TDP which brought a mega seed park, two cement factories and solar parks in Kurnool.

Lokesh said after the next Mahanadu, he would undertake field visits to all the irrigation projects to expose the YCP Government failures. Jagan Reddy had done nothing to help the farmers in any region of the State. The TDP regime came up with the Pattiseema project so as to ensure water supply to both Rayalaseema and Coastal districts even during dry spells.