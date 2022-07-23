Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam had impressed one and all with its unique backdrop of love and war. The Period film set in 1964 had impressed with the teaser and three songs that are out today. Hanu Raghavapudi, the film’s director spoke to the media ahead of its release.

“I have a habit of going to Koti and buying old books. I found a letter in a book that was bought. It was an unopened letter. There is no big matter after it was opened. It was a letter written by a mother to her son. At least he didn’t open it. I found this very interesting. What would the journey have been like if there was something very important in it and not opened? Sita Ramam is complete fiction,” the director said about how Sita Ramam happened.

He also said Sita Ramam is a larger than life story. “The movie will have two time periods. One story is set in 1964. The screenplay will move back and forth between the then and now. The hero plays a solider in Kashmir and is an orphan. One letter changes all his life,” the director added.

He also explained the caption – Yuddhamtho Raasina Prema Katha. “This is not a physical war. It is about a war that happens within everyone. Sita Ramam is all about the inner struggle and war of the protagonist,” the director explains.

Hanu says all the characters in the film are very vital and will change the course of the story. “Rashmika plays a vital character. Be it Rashmika, Sumanth, Bhumika, or Priyadarshi – every character is important,” he says.