Sita Ramam Teaser: Celebration Of Love!

A mastery he is in making love stories, director Hanu Raghavapudi is all set to enthral the audience in Sita Ramam. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur are the lead pair in this love story set in the war backdrop in 1965. The makers kick-start the promotions by releasing the film’s teaser.

The real happiness is when somebody is there for you in your good and bad times. Lieutenant Ram has no such hopes, still he’s a happy man. He receives first ever letter in his life, multiplying that happiness. What’s so surprising is she cautions him for saying he’s alone and tells him she always recalls his memories.

Hanu Raghavapudi has shown the two different worlds of Ram and Sita in the teaser and the story is as intriguing as the letter. The plotline sounds exciting and makes us ask for more.

Hanu got a perfect team to present the love story in a most appealing manner. Watching the teaser is like celebrating the love.

The film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema will hit the screens on August 5th.