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Home > Movie News

SK, Krishna Chaitanya, 70 mm Power Peta: Ruthless Game

Published on April 16, 2026 by nymisha

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SK, Krishna Chaitanya, 70 mm Power Peta: Ruthless Game

Production house 70mm Entertainments, led by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, is gearing up for its next major venture after backing notable films in the past. The banner has now officially revealed its upcoming project, bringing together actor Sundeep Kishan and filmmaker Krishna Chaitanya.

Titled Power Peta, the film immediately grabs attention with its commanding title and a visually arresting announcement poster. Carrying the tagline Love. Honour. Politics., the project hints at a narrative driven by intense human emotions set against a politically charged backdrop.

The title poster presents a dark, symbolic setting- a blood-smeared chessboard with broken pieces scattered across it, suggesting a ruthless game of power and survival. At its heart lies a crushed rose stained in red, representing the fragile intersection of love and violence. The poster strongly conveys a world where every move is calculated, and every consequence is irreversible.

Krishna Chaitanya has readied a hard-hitting story, aiming to showcase Sundeep Kishan in a completely new light. The actor is reportedly undergoing a significant makeover to embody the depth and intensity of his character.

Backing the film is a skilled technical team. Mani Sharma is composing the music, while Madhie takes charge of cinematography. Editing will be handled by Sreekar Prasad, with production design by Ramakrishna and Monika.

Further details about the film are expected to be announced soon.

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