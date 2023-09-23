Skanda To Have 5 Intense Action Blocks

Mass hero Ram Pothineni and blockbuster director Boyapati Sreenu are set to offer a whole new experience to the masses with their movie Skanda. The Attacker is the tagline of the movie and true to it, the movie will see Ram in an aggressive avatar.

Like in typical Boyapati style, Skanda will have five intense and high-voltage action blocks. Boyapati takes extreme care in fight sequences in his movies and this time, he has set perfect situations for the action blocks to look intense, yet believable.

The teaser and trailer presented Ram in a mass get-up. His rugged look received a tremendous response. Paired opposite Ram in the movie is Sreeleela. Both looked charismatic in the songs and posters.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is bankrolling the project that will have some heart-touching emotions. The movie is due for release in another 6 days on September 28th.