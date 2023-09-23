Rocking Star Manoj Manchu Is Back With A Game Show For ETV Win.

ETV Win, the Telugu OTT app, attained numerous achievements since its launch in March 2023. The app has breached 5 million downloads. Building on this foundation of love and trust, ETV Win has ambitious plans. “ETV Win intends to release 24 original feature films each year, and a new piece of content every week.

Additionally, we have exciting plans for non-fiction shows, with 4 big shows lined up annually,” said Saikrishna, business head of ETV Win. Meanwhile, they revealed the details of their latest non-fiction show, to be hosted by Rocking Star Manoj Manchu. This show is going to be a game-changer in the world of Telugu entertainment.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, in association with Vivek Kuchibhotla, this show has been announced in style through a video featuring Rocking Star Manoj Manchu. The actor who is soon making his comeback to films is set to entertain the small screen audience before that with this spectacular game show.

Manoj was emotional and spoke his heart out in the video. “Cinema is my world. My childhood love for cinema has become my profession. This passion for cinema made me an actor and a hero. It also gave the tagline- Rocking Star.

When I was enjoying a joyful life amidst fans’ frenzy, whistles, shouts, and cheers, suddenly a silence came into my life. Some made furious remarks against me saying, Manoj’s career is over… He stopped acting… He will not come back… The energy in the energy star has diminished. I heard and saw everything, and bore it in silence… Finally, I’m coming back,” said Manoj.

It’s a show for all the fans. The gifting money for every episode is 50 lacs. Popular stars will come and win their fans up to ₹50 lacs. So, fans wish to see their favorite stars be part of this show and win money for them. This is the biggest game show, which is happening ever in Tollywood.

Manoj who is new to this space is expected to make his mark stalwartly!

ETV Win – Rojuki Rupay Nelaki Rendu Cinemalu.

Click Here For Trailer https://youtu.be/J1Ycj3wx20s