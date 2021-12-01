Skylab Release teaser sets expectations

Even as Skylab is gearing up to hit the screens on December 4, its makers have released the release teaser. The video presents the emotions being undergone by lead characters of the movie in an interesting manner. On the technical front, making and cinematography are impressive.

The film features Nithya Menen as Gauri, a zamindar daughter-turned-journalist who is waiting for her big story. Then there are Satyadev as Anand and Rahul Ramakrishna as Subedar Rama Rao.

How the lives of these three different individuals join at a point- in the form of an alert that Skylab would fall on earth- is the idea behind the story. The trailer is a fun-filled one and raises expectations on the movie.

The story of the movie is set in 1979 and revolves around the events that took place in Bandalingampalli when USA’s first space station Skylab fell to the Earth. Gauri, Anand and Ramarad are the main characters in this fun filled movie.

Prithvi Pinnamaraju has produced the movie along with Nithya Menon as the co-producer. Music for the movie is composed by Prashanth Vihari, cinematography is by Aditya Javvadi and editing is by Prashanth Vihari.