NTR to provide Rs 25 lakh to Andhra Pradesh flood victims

NTR Junior, always known for lending helping hand for those in need, today announced Rs 25 lakh to people who are suffering from the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh.

In a tweet, the actor said, “Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery.”

Meanwhile on the professional front, NTR will have the release of ‘RRR’ directed by S S Rajamouli in which he has shared the screen space with Ram Charan. His upcoming films will be directed by Korata Siva and Prashanth Neel.

