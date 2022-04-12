Social media buzz: Can Acharya beat all these sentiments

Film industry is full of sentiments. That’s why we see hit combinations of hero- heroine and hero- director repeating in this industry. Now netizens and fans of Acharya movie are discussing that Acharya movie is surrounded with several negative sentiments and debating whether Acharya can beat all these negative sentiments. Details as follows.

Acharya movie is directed by Koratala Siva and has Mega star Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Mega power star Ram Charan, who scored sensational hit with RRR recently is playing a key role. However most of the negative sentiments currently being discussed in social media are associated with Ram Charan. First sentiment is that Ram Charan has never scored two consecutive hits in same calendar year. For example he released Nayak and Zanjeer in 2013. While Nayak is a decent hit, Zanjeer bombed at box office. Again in 2014 he released Yevadu and Govindudu Andarivadele. Out of these two also first movie was hit and second movie was a flop. Now in 2022, as he already scored hit with RRR, netizens who believe these sentiments saying that Acharya may not work out due to this sentiment.

There is another sentiment that whenever Ram charan gave a sensational hit, he followed it with a flop movie. After Magadheera, there was orange and after Rangasthalam, there was Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Going by this sentiment also, some say, after RRR, there may be a flop. Another sentiment in TFI is that whoever scores hit with Rajamouli their next movie will be flop. NTR after Simhadri, Prabhas after Chatrapati and Ram Charan after Magadheera proved this sentiment right. So some netizens believe, as per this sentiment Acharya may not work out. There are other sentiments like music director Mani Sarma not being in form, heroine Kajal being faded out and naxalism backdrop not fetching hits for star heroes etc also doing rounds in the industry as well as social media.

However there are other set of people who are confident about the success of this movie. These guys believe that low buzz on the movie will actually help it as it is easier to meet expectations when there is low buzz on the movie. They also remind that the director Koratala Siva had never delivered a dud till date.

Overall, due to these contradicting opinions among different sets of people, there is a debate going on in social media whether Acharya will succeed at box office or not. The movie is all set to release on 29th April. We need to wait and see whether Acharya will hit the bulls eye or not.