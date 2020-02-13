Solo Brathuke So Better Theme: Sai Tej preaches to stay single

Sai Dharam Tej is playing the lead role in a youthful entertainer titled Solo Brathuke So Better. On the eve of Valentine’s Day, the makers unveiled the theme video of Solo Brathuke So Better. Sai Tej plays a youngster who preaches the youth and his collegemates to stay single. The standees of Lata Mangeshkar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Abdul Kalam, R Narayanamurthy and Mother Teresa are displayed behind the stage in which Tej addresses.

Tej feels that love changes with time and urges the crowds to stay single raising the slogan of Solo Brathuke So Better. Subbu is making his directorial debut with Solo Brathuke So Better. Nabha Natesh is the leading lady and S Thaman is on board as the music composer. Bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, Solo Brathuke So Better is slated for May 1st release.