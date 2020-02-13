Jagan Delhi flight charges not recovered, says Yanamala

TDP former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu asked why YCP is not giving full details of CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s meeting outcome with Prime Minister Modi. Where is the necessity to visit Delhi again in just two days to meet Amit Shah? Yanamala said that though Jagan Reddy is making so many visits to Delhi, the Centre is not releasing any funds. Even CM’s flight charges are not being recovered as the Centre is giving zero response.

Yanamala demanded that the YCP government explain whether or not the global CEOs gave a negative feedback on the AP country at Davos Economic Summit. Is it not true that a Union Minister has reported this to PM Modi? Yanamala asked whether there is a possibility any more for YCP government to get Central funds after its thoughtless policies against global investors. The overall economy of AP is in deep trouble with poorest revenues and absence of enough Capital expenditure.

Yanamala asked whether Jagan Reddy’s tomorrow visit to Delhi is a personal visit or something really related to the people of the state. He warned the YCP government to face the consequences for pushing the state into an irreversible crisis with hopeless policies.