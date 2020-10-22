Solo Brathuke So Better to have a theatrical release

With the arrival of coronavirus, several prominent Telugu movies had their release on digital streaming platforms and they skipped the theatrical release. Nani’s V, Anushka’s Nishabdham are the recent Telugu movies that had a digital release. Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming movie Solo Brathuke So Better is in the final stages of post-production and Zee5 acquired the rights of the film for a whopping price of Rs 25 crores. The makers sold all the rights excluding the Hindi dubbing and Telugu satellite rights for such a price.

With the theatres slowly reopening in the upcoming weeks, Zee5 is in plans to release Solo Brathuke So Better in theatres. As Zee5 holds the entire rights, they are in plans to have a theatrical as well as a digital release. Subbu is the director and Nabha Natesh is the leading lady. BVSN Prasad bankrolled Solo Brathuke So Better and Thaman’s music album received a positive response.