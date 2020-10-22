January 2021 Telugu films Release Chart

The coronavirus pandemic spoiled the crucial 2020 in everyone’s life. The film industry is the most impacted and it takes months for normalcy to return back. Though the Centre granted permission to reopen the theatres, there is no clarity about when they would resume the operations. As per the update, the theatres may reopen from December 4th but the Tollywood audience will see some prominent releases from Sankranthi 2021. The season starts with Vakeel Saab on January 14th all over. Ram’s long-delayed film RED will have its release on January 15th.

Ravi Teja’s action entertainer Krack too will have its release for Sankranthi and the release date is yet to be decided. Rana Daggubati’s pan Indian film Aranya too will release for Sankranthi 2020. Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor and Vaishnav Tej’s Uppena will release during the Republic Day weekend. Naga Chaitanya’s film Love Story will hit the screens for Valentine’s Day weekend. Several other films will announce the release dates as per the performance of these films at the box-office and depending upon the audience returning back to theatres.