Jagan committed ‘treason’ against people, says Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stepped his attack on CM Jagan on the occasion of five years completion of foundation stone laying for Amaravati. He accused Jaganmohan Reddy of committing ‘treason’ against the people of Andhra Pradesh by destroying their dream Capital of Amaravati. Even though Amaravati had full potential to become an economic powerhouse and growth engine for all the 13 districts of the State, the YCP Government was bent on demolishing it. The ruling party was blind to Amaravati’s capacity to wipe out all the losses and injustices done to AP during Reorganisation by becoming a vibrant centre of the State’s wealth and a source of huge employment creation for future generations.

The TDP chief said that a city that was a hub of construction works with coolies and heavy machinery previously was now reduced to a place of gloom and inaction in the past one and half years. The present rulers raised expectations of their competitive effort to construct Amaravati before elections but after coming to power, they destroyed the people’s dreams. It was a crime against the very people who voted and made Mr. Jagan Reddy the Chief Minister of the State. The Government had watered down the great expectations raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dignitaries of different countries who gave inspirational messages at the time of foundation stone laying exactly on this day five years at Uddandarayunipalem village in Core Capital area. An attack was launched to defame Amaravati with baseless propaganda and half truths and untruths. Works completed with Rs. 10,000 Cr were stopped in the Capital area in an irresponsible manner.

Mr. Naidu termed it as a satanic and diabolic desire to spoil the magnificent ‘yagna’ task of Capital construction out of vengeance and ill will against those who began that noble act. It would be the duty of every AP citizen to save Amaravati for which patriots from 13,000 villages and 3,000 wards brought sacred soil and water with which they purified and energised the soil of Core Capital.