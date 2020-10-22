No concrete roadmap to save flood-hit people: Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan came down heavily on the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government for its inept handling of the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh which led to the loss of life and property.

The actor-turned-politician said the rainfall and floods caused extensive damage to lives and property in several districts of the State, but Andhra Pradesh had so far failed to assess the damage to the loss of lives and properties. The Jana Sena Party president further stated that flood victims are yet to receive any compensation from the state government.

“The government has so far not been able to provide funds to victims for rebuilding destroyed or damaged houses and for compensating agricultural losses. This has been delayed considerably. The government even failed to provide compensation to the victims of last year’s floods. Thousands of people are displaced. The most important thing was to rescue the people and place them at safest locations, but the government has failed to adopt a concrete roadmap to rescue the flood victims and in providing relief and rehabilitation packages,” Pawan Kalyan said.

He said several Jana Sena Party activists visited flood-hit areas in Krishna, Guntur, East and West Godavari districts and assessed the loss to agricultural crops. “As per our preliminary estimates, crops in 2.71 lakh acres were completely destroyed, while the actual loss is much higher,” Pawan Kalyan stated.

He demanded a concrete roadmap for addressing problems of the farmers and also to expedite the relief and rehabilitation work.