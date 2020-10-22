Digital Vs Theatrical Rights: Tollywood filmmakers Confused

The coronavirus left everyone in heaps of losses. The film industry is completely shattered and the filmmakers have found new ways to prevent losses. The digital streaming platforms too paid huge amounts for the filmmakers after they decided to quit the theatrical release. With the Centre granting permissions to reopen the theatres, several producers are now left puzzled about the release of their upcoming projects.

The producers of Krack, Rang De and others are currently left puzzled about the release. Though the theatres would open, the filmmakers have to take a risk as they would not get hefty advances from the distributors. The biggest puzzle is that if the audience would rush to theatres from next year. Else, the producers would suffer huge losses. Zee5 offered huge paycheques for the makers of Rang De and Krack but they are puzzled as of now. Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is sold for Zee5 and they would take the final call. The film will also have a theatrical release along with a digital release.

Some other filmmakers are puzzled as of now. The situations can be guessed only after the screens are open to public from December.