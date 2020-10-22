Jagan only non-BJP CM not afraid of CBI investigations

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu withdrew ‘general consent’ to block CBI investigations in Andhra Pradesh during his previous regime. Now, the Maharashtra Government has also withdrawn this consent. Almost all non-BJP ruled State Government were objecting to the CBI enquiries. However, AP is not withdrawing general consent. Obviously, CM Jaganmohan Reddy is the only non-BJP Chief Minister in the country, who is not afraid of any sort of CBI investigation at any level into any type of case regardless of its severity.

A whole range of CBI cases are there on trial and under investigation that would greatly embarrass both Mr. Jagan Reddy at a personal level and his party at a political level. The CBI investigation into the Vivekananda Reddy murder case is reaching a peak level now. Still, the YCP Government in AP is not taking any hostile stand against the CBI activities in the state.

When Chandrababu Naidu withdrew general consent, as Opposition leader then, Mr. Jagan Reddy raised a hue and cry. Now, one by one, most of the non-BJP Chief Ministers are preventing the CBI to take up investigations in the cases in their respective states.