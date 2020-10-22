Ramaraju for Bheem: NTR roars loud as Komaram Bheem

Yupp Advert

RRR Teaser

SS Rajamouli is one director who never failed to thrill the audience. After Bheem for Ramaraju is a smashing hit, it’s time for NTR to thrill the audience. As expected, the introduction video of NTR as Komaram Bheem keeps the bars of expectations high. Every frame is a visual treat and NTR roars loud in the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. NTR hasn’t done such an intense role in the recent years and his transformation has been top-notch. NTR lives up the expectations and Rajamouli hints that the real treat is ahead. Ram Charan’s powerful voice is an asset for the teaser and he dubbed in all five languages.

MM Keeravani’s background score and Senthil Kumar’s cinematography will take the video byte to the next level. Bheem for Ramaraju introduction teaser hints that it’s time for the audience to wait for the visual spectacle. NTR and Ram Charan will sure leave the audience in goosebumps on the silver screen. The shoot of RRR resumed recently and the release date of the film will be announced soon. DVV Danayya is the producer of this big-budget periodic film which will have a pan Indian release.