Actor Rajasekhar fighting hard with coronavirus

Actor Rajasekhar has been tested positive with coronavirus along with his family members. Rajasekhar and Jeevitha continued to be in the hospital after their children recovered completely. Rajasekhar’s fight with coronavirus has been quite difficult and he is fighting hard. Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivathmika informed the news requesting everyone to pray for the speedy recovery of her father. Rajasekhar is currently being treated in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

“Nanna’s fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers, love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna’s speedy recovery! With your love, he’ll come out stronger” posted Shivathmika Rajasekhar on her official page. Wishing Rajasekhar a speedy recovery.

