Somireddy demands resignation of Kakani

Former minister and TDP senior leader, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, on Thursday demanded the immediate resignation of Minister, Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, if he has any ethical or moral values.

Narrating the incidents that indirectly proved Goverdhan Reddy, guilty, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy told media persons here that Goverdhan Reddy created fake documents that he (Somireddy) owns properties worth Rs 1000 cr in some foreign countries. ”As I complained to the police then with regard to these fake documents, an inquiry was conducted and the gang which prepared these fake documents was taken into custody,” Somireddy explained.

But, Kakani, who was behind the preparation of these fake documents moved the Supreme Court and obtained conditional bail then. The police, however, submitted the documents and the inquiry report along with evidence, to the court. Goverdhan Reddy took oath as Minister on April 11 this year but within a couple of days, on April 13, these documents missed from the court, the TDP leader pointed out.

The High Court considered this seriously and admitted the case of these missing files as suo moto and ordered for a CBI probe into it.

This clearly indicates that the judiciary does not have faith in the State police or evn the CID, Chandramohan Reddy said adding that Goverdhan Reddy is facing charges in spurious liquor case in Nellore also.

In view of this, Kakani should immediately resign as Minister if he has any ethical or moral values, he added. The TDP leader also wanted the CBI to investigate the case fast without dragging the matter.

He said that Goverdhan Reddy who is involved in several cases can not do justice to his portfolio and thus should step down immediately. Or, Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, should dismiss him from the Cabinet as he too has the knowledge of the cases pending against the Minister, he added.