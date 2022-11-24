State Govt is responsible for crisis in aqua sector, says Chandrababu

The aquaculture is in deep crisis now in Andhra Pradesh due to the faculty policies of the State Government, said former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday.

Participating as the chief guest for the State-wide seminar on ‘Idemi Kharma Aqua rytanganiki’ (what is this ill-fate for aquaculture), Chandrababu Naidu said that the policies of the State government should always be in favour of the farming sector but this government is only trying to have an upper hand on all the sectors.

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, always thinks of his share in every decision that he takes and he works only to mint money, the TDP president maintained. Prices of all commodities, including petrol and diesel, are skyrocketing only in Andhra Pradesh and even the prices of essential commodities and power tariff is too high in the State, he stated.

The ‘Badudee Badudu’ programme organised by the TDP to highlight the highest tax structure in the State evoked tremendous response from the public, Chandrababu Naidu said. ”When the TDP was in power, we encouraged every sector, including agriculture and aquaculture but now no Minimum Support Price (MSP) is being paid for any farm product, leave alone aqua products, he said.

The aqua production was encouraged in the State, including in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema areas, when the TDP was in power and horticulture was very encouraging but now both aquaculture and horticulture suffered a lot, he remarked. Observing that ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’, Chandrababu Naidu said that destroying the whole system is now pushing the State into deep crisis. The whole farming community is facing several problems now and aquaculture has fallen victim to the inefficiency of the administration.

Chandrababu Naidu asked as to why the Ministers, who held a meeting on aquaculture did not speak to the farmers. The situation in the State has come to such a pass that the aqua farmers are resorting to commit suicide, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to supply power at Rs 1.50 per unit when the TDP comes back to power and also assured subsidy to the farming sector for installing solar energy systems.

“I am promising that quality seed and feed will be supplied to the farmers,” he said and felt that if Jagan is ready to sacrifice his commission, he too can give subsidies in power and products.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.