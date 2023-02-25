Sonia’s retirement, neither good or bad news for AP

Sonia Gandhi had announced her political retirement on Saturday at the party’s plenary at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. She had already quit the Congress presidency and has been inactive for the past two years.

Sonia Gandhi enjoyed power for ten years with the Congress-led UPA heading the government at the Centre. Though she was not the Prime Minister and was not heading the government from 2004 to 2014, she enjoyed the power, with Dr Man Mohan Singh heading the government.

Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, played a key role in getting power to the Congress-led UPA at the Centre.

With her love for son, Rahul Gandhi, the Italian-born woman had killed the party during her tenure as the Congress president and the UPA chairperson. She had first insulted the Telugu man, P V Narasimha Rao, who kept the Congress alive after a major crash following the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

Later, she went for bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, just for political reasons. She did not consider what to give for the people of Andhra Pradesh if she was giving a separate state for the people of Telangana. She had created a war room to bifurcate the state, pinning her hopes on getting the TRS merged with the Congress and winning the Telangana state.

She turned a blind eye and deaf ear for the cries of the people of Andhra Pradesh. She did not even take into consideration the original State of Andhra before its merger with Hyderabad in 1956. The 1953 State of Andhra was not restored when it was bifurcated from the state of Hyderabad in the name of Telangana.

The aggrieved people of Andhra Pradesh have turned against the Congress and its leader Sonia Gandhi. The party was washed away in Andhra Pradesh and her dreams of getting the TRS merged with the party did not become a reality.

The result was that the Congress was washed out of the two Telugu states and there are no hopes of the party returning to power in the near future. The Congress was thus killed by Sonia Gandhi in the Telugu states as well as other states like West Bengal, Maharashtra and Delhi.