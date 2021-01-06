Sonu Sood gifts 100 mobile phones on the sets of Acharya

Actor Sonu Sood is known for his humanitarian work and his craze across the country reached new heights after Sonu Sood helped lakhs of daily wage workers during the coronavirus pandemic time. The actor continued to prove that he is a man with golden heart. Sonu Sood distributed mobile phones to 100 unit members of Acharya. Sonu Sood is playing a crucial role in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and is shooting for his portions in Hyderabad currently.

The team recently felicitated Sonu Sood on the first day when he joined the sets of Acharya. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and is aimed for summer 2021 release. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood will be playing the lead roles in this social drama that is laced with action. Matinee Entertainments are the producers.