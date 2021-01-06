Can anybody do guerrilla war with CM Jagan? asks Pawan

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has launched a biting attack once more on the latest comments of CM Jaganmohan Reddy on the Opposition leaders. The CM has said that there is a guerrilla warfare going on in the State in order to defame his Government on the issue of attacks on temples, idols and priests.

Pawan put a straight question to Jagan whether anybody in the State of AP can dare fight a guerrilla battle with his party or his Government under the prevailing conditions. Pawan sarcastically said that every average person in AP knows how mighty is Jagan Reddy.

Senani has further said that every citizen of AP knows that Jagan Reddy has got 151 out of 175 MLAs, 22 out of 25 MPs. What Jagan has got the total backing of 115 SPs, another 115 additional SPs and hundreds of DSPs, CIs and SIs and other policemen. Which person in the State can dare fight such war with the Chief Minister and his party.

Pawan Kalyan said that the credit should go to CM Jagan for dragging the Swamijis and Peethadhipathis onto the roads. They usually confine themselves out of public sight but now they had no choice but to come onto the roads to protest against the desecreation of temples.