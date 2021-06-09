Sonu Sood to start a vaccination drive

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been busy with charity and is helping thousands of people who are in need. His team is quite active round the clock and is responding on a swift note to deliver the medicines and other needed things during this pandemic season. After helping the daily wage workers, coronavirus patients by providing medicines and oxygen cylinders, Sonu Sood is now all set to start a vaccination drive. As per the reports, Sonu Sood will host a vaccination drive in his hometown Saffuwala in the Moga district of Punjab.

The actor decided to vaccinate all the people of his village through this vaccination drive with his own expenses. Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood is monitoring the work. All the people of the village aged above 18 years will be vaccinated through this drive told Sonu Sood. The top actor is meeting various people at his Mumbai residence and his teaming is helping them on a regular basis. Sonu Sood is expected to resume work from next month and he will be playing a crucial role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.