Jagan’s meeting with Amit Shah raises political heat!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy seems to be desperate to meet Union home minister Amit Shah as early as possible.

Jagan tried for his appointment on Monday last but it did not work.

With this, Jagan had cancelled his Delhi trip on Monday.

According to YSRCP sources, Jagan has decided to meet Amit Shah on Thursday (tomorrow).

They say Amit Shah has confirmed his appointment to meet Jagan and for this reason Jagan is rushing to Delhi tomorrow.

Jagan’s meeting with Amit Shah has fuelled speculations that he wants to seek Amit Shah’s help to come to his rescue in bail cancellation case filed against him by YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju in the CBI Court, Hyderabad.

The case is pending in the court and expected to come up for hearing next week.

However, YSRCP sources are claiming that Jagan is meeting Amit Shah to seek his help for setting up three capitals for AP at the earliest.

Besides, Jagan wants to seek funds for AP and also the resolution of long pending bifurcation issues.

They say Jagan is also trying to meet union jal shakti minister Shekhawat, defense minister Rajnath Singh etc to take up various issues concerning AP but Opposition parties are spreading rumours that Jagan is meeting them for his bail purpose.