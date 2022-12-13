SP, RJD leaders to attend BRS office inauguration in Delhi

Leaders of Janata Dal (Secular), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and farmer leaders from various states will participate in the inauguration of the central office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Delhi on Wednesday.

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader will inaugurate the office at Sardar Patel Marg in the national capital.

Telangana’s minister for roads and buildings V. Prashanth Reddy, who is already in Delhi to oversee the arrangements, said the ‘Mahuratam’ for the inauguration of BRS office has been fixed. The ceremony will take place between 12.37 p.m. and 12.47 p.m.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, will hoist the BRS flag, inaugurate the office and will enter his chamber.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, former Karnataka chief minister and

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and leaders of some other regional parties are expected to attend the event.

Prashant Reddy said farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu will also be present.

The minister said all arrangements have been made for the BRS party inauguration. Telangana ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, other public representatives and BRS leaders were reaching the national capital to attend the inauguration.

The BRS leader said he was proud to be working as a soldier under KCR’s leadership. He claimed that within a short span of eight years, KCR has transformed Telangana into the number one state in the country. He said KCR was now looking to replicate the Telangana model across the country.

“Our leader is keen to see various welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana for farmers and the poor are extended to the entire country,” he said.

KCR reached Delhi on Monday night along with his family members and some BRS leaders.

He had formally launched BRS in Hyderabad on December 9 after the Election Commission of India (ECI) accepted the request of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to rechristen itself as BRS.

The party will begin its activities in Delhi from a temporary building at Sardar Patel Marg.

The permanent building of BRS is under construction in Vasant Vihar and it is likely to be completed in another two to three months.