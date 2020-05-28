Special Status will come, if not today, tomorrow: CM Jagan

In the face of mounting criticism, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has asserted that his government has taken active steps to hasten industrial development. Over 1,400 companies have come forward to invest Rs 11,549 Cr.

Jagan Reddy addressed a state-level meet on the AP industry scenario. He said that the state would have achieved greater development if the Special Status was conferred. However, the YCP would not behave like Chandrababu Naidu but it would continue to make its efforts. The Special Status would come, if not today, tomorrow.

CM Jagan asserted that the YCP could form a stable government in the state. With 22 MPs, the YCP occupied a fourth place in political parties positions at the national level. The CM said AP has got a 972 km coastline. The state has got excellent infrastructure and necessary support is being given to the industrialists including lands.