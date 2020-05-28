Balakrishna’s sensational comments on Tollywood celebrities

The whole Telugu film industry came to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic. With daily wage workers left jobless and producers in financial stress, several filmmakers met Megastar Chiranjeevi in his residence after which they planned a route map to resume shoots. After this, they acquired the permission from the government of Telangana. The response from the government is quite positive and the shoots are expected to resume from June. Several top directors, producers along with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna have been spotted in the meetings. Nandamuri Balakrishna wasn’t seen in any of the meetings and he stayed tightlipped about the entire incident.

Today, Balakrishna made some sensational comments about the formed committee saying that he wasn’t invited for any of the meetings and he came to know only after watching them on television. Balakrishna’s comments triggered new controversies and without stopping there, Balakrishna made comments that they are sharing the lands of Hyderabad doing real estate business. Balakrishna during his interaction with a new channel responded on an angry tone about this. He repeatedly said that he was not invited to any of the meetings.