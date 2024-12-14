x
Home > Movie News

Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2

Published on December 14, 2024 by swathy

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu delivered some of the biggest hits like Simha, Legend and Akhanda. The duo is teaming up for the fourth time for Akhanda 2 and the shooting formalities started recently. The film is a high voltage actioner with a devotional touch. Veteran actress Laya’s daughter Sloka is making her debut as an actress with Akhanda 2. She will be seen essaying the role of Balakrishna’s daughter in the film.

Sloka’s role is a continuation for the small girl played in Akhanda. Sloka has a prominent role in the film and the story revolves around her character. The shoot of Akhanda 2 is happening in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad and Sloka joined the sets of the film recently. Boyapati is also planning many surprises in the film. 14 Reels Plus are the producers of Akhanda 2. The film is announced for September 25th release during the Dasara holiday season.

Next Live Visuals : Celebrities Rushed To Allu Arjun House Previous Prabhas to announce a new film in January
