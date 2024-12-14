Prabhas to announce a new film in January

Prabhas is working without breaks and he is juggling between the sets of Maruthi’s Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji. Raja Saab is in the final stages of shoot while the shoot of Fauji commenced recently. Prabhas will soon join the sets of Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Meanwhile, the new announcement of Prabhas’ film will be out in January. There are strong rumors that Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma will soon direct Prabhas. The film’s work is happening at a faster pace and the announcement will be made in January 2025. Hombale Films will produce this prestigious project.

Prasanth Varma has been focused on the debut of Nandamuri Mokshagnya Teja but the film got shelved. Soon after the happenings, Prasanth Varma is completely focused on Prabhas’ project. The film will also be a part of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. If all goes well, the shoot of Prabhas and Prasanth Varma film will commence before the end of 2025. Prabhas will complete the shoot of Fauji before he joins Prasanth Varma’s project. Hombale Films has inked a three film deal with Prabhas and Prasanth Varma’s film is a part of the deal.