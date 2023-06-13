Speculations about Mahesh and Rajamoui’s Film Untrue

Since yesterday, there are speculations that the grand launch of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s film will take place on August 9th on the occasion of Superstar’s birthday. But there is no truth in the news. SS Rajamouli is completely focused on the project and he started working on the script. The basic idea narrated by V Vijayendra Prasad is locked and Rajamouli will take ample time to work on the script. As the film is planned on a massive budget and as it would have its release in many international languages, Rajamouli will take up extensive pre-production work before he commences the shoot of the film.

Rajamouli is also in plans for international collaborations with several top studios and the discussions on the budgets would take a long time. Rajamouli will only finalize things after he locks the final script. For now, there are no such plans of launching the film in a hurry. Rajamouli and his team will get a clarity on the shooting schedules and other dates by the end of this year. Mahesh Babu will also spend time and work on his looks before he joins the sets of this untitled actioner.