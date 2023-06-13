Pic Talk: Rakul Preet Mesmerizes Like a Cinderella

Rakul Preet Singh is mesmerizing her fans through her Instagram frequently. The gorgeous actress’s recent images are stunning and are viral. Her recent pink outfit has grabbed much attention. The actress dressed up beautifully like a Cinderella to attend a private event in Delhi last night. She was spotted with neatly pulled hair for a Chignon high bum and with a glossy make-up avatar. The actress was stunning with a dress train. Rakul is not leaving a hope to turn heads rather than staring at her images.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh is lined up with “I Love You”, a story of a Satya Prabhakar and She is also part of the much-awaited sequel of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.