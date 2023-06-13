Ranbir Kapoor’s Record Remuneration for Animal

Tollywood sensational director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recreated the magic of Arjun Reddy in Hindi as Kabir Singh and the film ended up as the biggest hit in the career of Shahid Kapoor. Sandeep is all set with his next film titled Animal, an action thriller and it features Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. There is a lot of buzz surrounding the film and the pre-teaser created a positive buzz. The film will head for a theatrical release on August 11th across the nation.

As per the update, Ranbir Kapoor has pocketed Rs 70 crores as remuneration for the film. This is huge considering the paycheque of the actor for his previous works. T Series and Bhadrakali Pictures are the producers. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol will be seen in prominent roles. Animal is carrying huge expectations. Sandeep has lined up films with Prabhas and Allu Arjun.