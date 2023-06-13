Shah Rukh Khan unique and witty replies to fans #AskSRK about Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan recently announced the new release date of his upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’. The film, will hit the theatres on September 7, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan is also known to stay connected with fans and audiences through social media and evidence of the same is his monthly #AskSRK session where he himself engages and answers the questions of his fans.

Now recently the actor conducted #AskSRK session in Twitter and gave most funny and unique replies to fans. One twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan about his evening plan for the day, to which the actor replied, “Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee.”

Another user asked Shah Rukh Khan which was physically more challenging for him Dunki or Jawaan to which he replied, “Jawaan for sure lots of action.” It suggests that Jawan will have solid action sequences and it was physically challenging for Shah Rukh Khan.

A fan of Shah Rukh Khan requested him to show Jawan asap, the actor responded in a humorous way by saying, “Sure lets meet on 7th of September”

Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie also features Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The superstar earlier this year gave the biggest blockbuster ever and scored history with Pathaan.