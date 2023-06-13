Viveka’s daughter argues her case in Supreme Court

In a surprise development, late Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, Dr Narreddy Suneetha, argued her case in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. She had filed a petition in the supreme court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy, in her father’s murder case. Avinash Reddy is Accused No 8 in the case, which was filed by the CBI.

While arguing in favour of her petition in the court, Dr Suneetha alleged that the Kadapa MP was not cooperating with the CBI in the investigation. She alleged that the MP had avoided questioning by the CBI under one pretext or the other.

Dr Suneetha also found fault with the vacation bench of the Telangana high court for not considering the witnesses provided by the CBI in the case. She also told the court that the vacation bench did not take into consideration the arguments of the CBI.

She alleged that Avinash Reddy had the support of those in the ruling party and those in the government in Andhra Pradesh. She further alleged that AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was aware of the murder of her father much before others came to know about it.

Dr Suneetha also alleged that Avinash Reddy was influencing the witnesses and misleading the CBI investigation. She also told the court that Avinash Reddy was threatening the CBI officials and filing false cases against them.

The court told Dr Suneetha that they would not direct the CBI to be part of this case. Let the CBI continue with its investigation, the court said. The court also informed Dr Suneetha that Avinash Reddy was cooperating with the CBI in the investigation and hence there was no need to consider this case.

The court further advised Dr Suneetha to have an advocate to argue on her behalf and posted the case for next hearing on June 19.