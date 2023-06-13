Lokesh goes emotional as Yuva Galam completes in Rayalaseema

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday became emotional as his Yuva Galam pada yatra concluded in Rayalaseema and entered Nellore district.

Bowing to Rayalaseema land, Lokesh profusely thanked all those TDP leaders and activists besides the common public who extended their cooperation in making the Yuva Galam a tremendous success.

While the senior TDP leaders bid farewell to Lokesh, the senior party leaders from combined Nellore district including Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Bollineni Venkata Rama Rao, Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy and several others warmly welcomed their national general secretary.

Giving an open challenge to the 49 MLAs and eight MPs elected from Rayalaseema to come for an open challenge on the development of the region. “I will come alone and will prove that the region has developed only during the TDP regime,” Lokesh said.

Stating that though 49 MLAs and eight MPs got elected from Rayalaseema, they did nothing for the progress of the region, Lokesh said that not even a single project has been completed and not even a single industry has been set up in Rayalaseema after the YSRCP came to power. Standing in front of the flexies erected outside the Budvel campsite, Loeksh threw a selfie challenge to the YSRCP leaders stating that he is ready to show what the TDP has done for the region.

“Immediately after forming the next TDP government all the promises made for the region in Mission Rayalaseema will be fulfilled. It is the TDP that completed several projects and other developmental works in Rayalaseema,” Mr Lokesh said.

“With all your blessings I have successfully completed the first leg of my Yuva Galam pada yatra that I have undertaken with the goal of providing reassurance to the people who have fallen victim to the anarchy in the past four years,” Lokesh maintained.

Maintaining that he can never forget the affection shown by the people of Rayalaseema for 124 days during his pada yatra, the TDP general secretary said that after personally witnessing the sufferings of the Rayalaseema people he is pushed into mental agony.

“As the son of this soil I have decided to put an end to the migrations from this region and also to the problems of the farming community,” Nara Lokesh added.