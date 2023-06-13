Roll out family doctor scheme, Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the Medical and Health Department officials to implement the Family Doctor concept efficiently.

Taking stock of the functioning of the village clinics at a review meeting held on Tuesday on Medical and Health Department, the Chief Minister told them to take steps to make the Government hospitals corruption-free and run them with SOPs while strengthening the grievance-redressal system by displaying the toll-free numbers prominently in all hospitals.

The recruitment system also should be strengthened with the supervision of an IAS officer to avoid scarcity of medical and para-medical professionals in the department, he said, stressing that no post should be vacant for more than four weeks,

The officials informed him that 1,39, 97,189 persons including 35,79,569 hyper-tension patients and 24,31,934 diabetic patients were treated so far in the family doctor programme.

While extending good medical treatment to the patients and keeping track of their health condition, officials should also take steps to ensure that eye tests are conducted at regular intervals at village clinics, the Chief Minister said,

Community health officers are being trained in giving first aid, snake bite treatment, IV infusion, wound care, dressing, basic cardiac life support and related issues, he was told.

Reviewing the steps taken to prevent sickle cell anaemia, the Chief Minister asked about the steps being implemented. Officials told him that a target of 6.68 lakh tests has been fixed this year and the diagnostic tests would begin in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathi Puram Manyam districts this month.

They informed him that dentists are also visiting the PHCs as part of measures to strengthen the oral health care system and prevent dental issues while steps are being taken to identify people suffering with TB characteristics by conducting medical tests. He directed them to ensure proper treatment to such people at the right time.

The Chief Minister also took stock of the steps being taken to provide basic infrastructure in the new medical colleges at Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal which are starting classes this year and in the Paderu, Adoni and Pulivendula medical colleges which are commencing classes next year.